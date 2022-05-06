Capitol Family Office Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,865 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.31. 256,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

