Capitol Family Office Inc. Takes $589,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Intel makes up approximately 0.4% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,445,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.