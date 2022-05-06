Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$8.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Capstone Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

TSE CS traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,690. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.07.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.7713253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.