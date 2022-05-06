Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

Capstone Mining ( OTCMKTS:CSFFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

