CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.02

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 17067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $76.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $420,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,091 shares of company stock worth $2,522,421. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in CareDx by 4,639.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,699,000 after buying an additional 1,435,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CareDx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after buying an additional 509,420 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after buying an additional 465,319 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,820,000 after purchasing an additional 465,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 431,521 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

