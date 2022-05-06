Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$230.00 at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$218.00.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$149.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$163.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$144.14 and a 12 month high of C$214.50.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.3700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

