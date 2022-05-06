Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Trading 4.6% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.88. 2,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 203,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 87.20%. The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 48.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $768.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.76.

About Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

