Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRRFY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carrefour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carrefour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($21.05) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carrefour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.16) to €19.70 ($20.74) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($21.58) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CRRFY stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

About Carrefour (Get Rating)

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.