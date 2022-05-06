Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.90.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of CASA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,118,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $355.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26). Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.