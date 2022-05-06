Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) will post $14.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.62 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $12.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $57.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.23 billion to $58.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $62.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.81 billion to $65.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.95 and its 200-day moving average is $209.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

