CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.20. 4,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $114.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 120,630 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

