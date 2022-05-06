CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,785. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

