CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCCS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,287,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 526,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

