CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.11

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$55.11 and last traded at C$55.35, with a volume of 34237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.35.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.71.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.86.

In other news, Director Douglas W. Muzyka bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,856. Also, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total transaction of C$410,243.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,502,682.10.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

