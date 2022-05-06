CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Receives $12.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

CECE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 13,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 17,323 shares of company stock worth $100,114 over the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.28. 91,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,897. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 million, a P/E ratio of 142.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

