Ceera Investments LLC Buys 4,919 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up approximately 2.4% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,678,000 after acquiring an additional 652,709 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,251,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,895,000 after purchasing an additional 73,541 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,534,000 after purchasing an additional 479,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

TAP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. 54,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

