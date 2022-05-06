Ceera Investments LLC Has $7.61 Million Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC owned 0.39% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. 6,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,722. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40.

