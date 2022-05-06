Ceera Investments LLC Purchases 1,710 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. 1,358,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,606,592. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

