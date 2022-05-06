Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $10.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 395,239 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after purchasing an additional 939,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 589,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

