Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CLLS. StockNews.com raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 389,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.24. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

