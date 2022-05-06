Celo Price Reaches $2.27 on Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00006292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $995.20 million and $80.96 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00220749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00039551 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,607.11 or 1.98834458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

