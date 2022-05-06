CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $8.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.96.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
NYSE:CX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 146,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,390. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CEMEX by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.