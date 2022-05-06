CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $8.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

NYSE:CX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 146,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,390. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CEMEX by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.