Centaur Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,795.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, Centaur has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $1.35 million and $2,795.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,061.22 or 0.99993567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00029982 BTC.

About Centaur

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,131,625,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

