Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Posts Earnings Results

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,516,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,187. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 5.21. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDEV. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.