CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $31.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after acquiring an additional 969,280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 71,790 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

