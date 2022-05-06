CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $1.36-$1.38 EPS.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 156,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317,153. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

