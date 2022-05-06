CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.07.

CNP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 189,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,153. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,602,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 969,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 482,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 384,429 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

