Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,490. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

