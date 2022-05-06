Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 85,490 shares.The stock last traded at $8.74 and had previously closed at $8.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,030 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

