Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.84

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.84 and traded as high as C$11.45. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$11.42, with a volume of 983,124 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.98.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.85. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.1180437 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.40%.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.