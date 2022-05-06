Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.56

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPSC shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.57.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Therapeutics (IPSC)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.