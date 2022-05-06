Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.56

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPSC shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.57.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.22. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.