Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Issues Earnings Results

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.27. 28,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,251. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.51. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock worth $900,537 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

