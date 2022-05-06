Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Issues Earnings Results

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.27. 28,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,251. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.51. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
