Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of CERT stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,377. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. Certara has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,352 shares of company stock worth $4,844,766. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

