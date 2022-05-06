Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.07.

Shares of GTLS opened at $179.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 124.45 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 27.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 33.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Chart Industries by 24.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

