Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Reduced by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after acquiring an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $456.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $541.93 and its 200-day moving average is $606.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $691.40.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.