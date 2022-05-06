Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 636,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,514. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $627.13 million, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.71. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLDT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,419,000 after purchasing an additional 86,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 395,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

