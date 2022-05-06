Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

CLDT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 636,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.71. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

