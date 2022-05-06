Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

CMCM opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

