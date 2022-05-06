Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

CMCM opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

