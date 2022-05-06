Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Northland Securities

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.91.

Chegg stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 8.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Chegg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Chegg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Chegg by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

