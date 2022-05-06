Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.56.

Get Chemours alerts:

NYSE:CC opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 666.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.