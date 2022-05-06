Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 2.34 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $97.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

