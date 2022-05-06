Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 82,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.09.

CVX stock opened at $166.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,838 shares of company stock valued at $62,907,477 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

