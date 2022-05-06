Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.09.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $166.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,838 shares of company stock valued at $62,907,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.