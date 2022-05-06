Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.38

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 22934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.99 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 263.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter.
Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
