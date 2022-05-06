Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on July 28th

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of CIM opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

