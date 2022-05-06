Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on July 28th

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.
Shares of CIM opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $16.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
About Chimera Investment (Get Rating)
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
