Chris Dent Purchases 12,590 Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) insider Chris Dent acquired 12,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £20,018.10 ($25,007.00).

UPGS opened at GBX 150 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 172.63. The firm has a market cap of £133.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 123.50 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 238 ($2.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Friday, April 29th.

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

