Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Shares Sold by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC cut its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,650 shares during the period. Churchill Capital Corp V makes up approximately 0.8% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 2.08% of Churchill Capital Corp V worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 930.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 44,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp V stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,902. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Churchill Capital Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

