Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHUY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.19. 97,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.81. Chuy’s has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

