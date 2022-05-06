CIBC Trims Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Target Price to C$2,450.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s current price.

CSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,414.29.

Constellation Software stock traded up C$13.63 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1,999.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,733. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2,131.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,160.22. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,677.44 and a 1-year high of C$2,385.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 80.8899978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

