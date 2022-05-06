Cindy H. Finnie Acquires 1,500 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) Director Cindy H. Finnie acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at $611,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FNWB stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $180 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,809,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 83,770 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,641,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,411 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

